Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $312,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.58. 3,749,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.