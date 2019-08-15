Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,470,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620,254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,871,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,856,000 after acquiring an additional 314,329 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,762,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,114,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,543,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,847 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.24. 2,349,088 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.83. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.