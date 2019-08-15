Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.04.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,762,679.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $270.70. The company had a trading volume of 635,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $284.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

