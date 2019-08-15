Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys New Position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 39.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 981.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of GHC traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $708.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.46. Graham Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $549.75 and a 12 month high of $756.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $719.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.89 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.48%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.