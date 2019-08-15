Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 251,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 43,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.95. 11,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,564. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.92. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $43.42.

