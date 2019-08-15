Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 181 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,604. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $64.38 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

