Sun Communities Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,564 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 922% compared to the average volume of 153 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $4,525,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sun Communities by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 462,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,268,000 after purchasing an additional 151,932 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUI stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $143.78. 2,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,618. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.93. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $143.65.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $312.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.20 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sun Communities to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

