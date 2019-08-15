Sun Communities Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,564 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 922% compared to the average volume of 153 call options.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $4,525,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sun Communities by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 462,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,268,000 after purchasing an additional 151,932 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SUI stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $143.78. 2,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,618. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.93. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $143.65.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sun Communities to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.
Sun Communities Company Profile
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.
