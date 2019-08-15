Summit Financial LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Summit Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 14.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,759,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,832,000 after acquiring an additional 170,861 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,155,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,184,000 after acquiring an additional 37,720 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 964,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,634 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 936,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 536,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,386,000 after acquiring an additional 27,772 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,951. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $101.57 and a 1 year high of $137.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

