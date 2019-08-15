Summit Financial LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 127,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.43. 17,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,441. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $88.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

