SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.36

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and traded as low as $12.65. SUBARU CORP/ADR shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 6,756 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FUJHY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 129.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SUBARU CORP/ADR were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

