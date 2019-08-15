SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.36

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and traded as low as $12.65. SUBARU CORP/ADR shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 6,756 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on FUJHY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.51.
About SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.
