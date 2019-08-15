Streamr DATAcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $6.96 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, Gate.io and IDEX. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $6.96 million and $118,807.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00276558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.97 or 0.01330674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00023256 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00096541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinone, BitForex, DragonEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Binance, Mercatox and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.