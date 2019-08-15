Storm (STORM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.87 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, Storm has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Storm has a market capitalization of $9.87 million and $215,573.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storm token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail and Kyber Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Storm Profile

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,233,699,550 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Upbit, Bitbns, IDEX, Radar Relay, YoBit, Coinnest, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Bancor Network, Coinrail, Binance and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

