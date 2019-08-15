StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Short Interest Update

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,725,600 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 12,061,800 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

StoneCo stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,917. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.38. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.17 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STNE shares. HSBC started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $235,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $16,539,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $672,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $450,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $990,000. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

