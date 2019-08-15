StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Short Interest Update

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,725,600 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 12,061,800 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
StoneCo stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,917. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.38. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25.
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.17 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $235,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $16,539,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $672,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $450,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $990,000. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
