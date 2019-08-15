STK Hits 24 Hour Volume of $70,188.00 (STK)

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, STK has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. STK has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $70,188.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STK token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, Cobinhood and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00268652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.01302897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023134 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00096419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000454 BTC.

STK Profile

STK launched on September 27th, 2017. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,971,372 tokens. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken . The official website for STK is stktoken.com

Buying and Selling STK

STK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Huobi and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.