Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $3.11 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,335,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,662,000 after acquiring an additional 74,070 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 618,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after acquiring an additional 56,459 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $79.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,350,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $783,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,654.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,084 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHD. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.16.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

