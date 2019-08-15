Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 3,546 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Cyberark Software worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on Cyberark Software and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

CYBR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.43. 3,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,813. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.58. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.05.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $100.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.35 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 15.23%. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cyberark Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

