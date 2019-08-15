Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 80,601 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,000. Stevens Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000.

FXI traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.13. 522,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,855,891. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $45.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

