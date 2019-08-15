Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000. Stevens Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Radian Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 566,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 117,326 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 740,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after purchasing an additional 185,695 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 31,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Radian Group to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.50) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

NYSE RDN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.19. 16,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,782. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. Radian Group Inc has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $24.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $394.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.77 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 43.66%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.