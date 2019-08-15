Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $3.67 Million in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,055.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 243.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.73.

ESS stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $310.78. 224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,045. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.29. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $235.51 and a 52-week high of $313.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.37.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $361.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

