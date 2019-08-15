Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $2.62 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,914,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,597,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,400 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 24,811,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,016,291,000 after purchasing an additional 171,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,457,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,148 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,469 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,575,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,040,000 after buying an additional 214,720 shares during the period. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 90,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,038. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $210.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $1.2756 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. CLSA upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

