Stevens Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 318.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,639 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,048 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,820,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,734,000 after buying an additional 1,877,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,258,000 after purchasing an additional 334,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,420,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $274,001,000 after purchasing an additional 305,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 221,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 115,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

TDS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.03. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Telephone & Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 15,867 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $498,541.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,590.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $72,733.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,100. Corporate insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone & Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Telephone & Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

