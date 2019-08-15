Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 73,684 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,684 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,528,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,081 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,416,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,568 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,349,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,832,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,641 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 25,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,093. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.89, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on INVH. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research set a $27.00 price target on Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

In related news, major shareholder Brep Ih6 Holdings Llc sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,008,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 37,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $1,028,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.