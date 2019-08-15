Steven Plust Buys 10,600 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) COO Steven Plust purchased 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GPMT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,433. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 28.84 and a quick ratio of 28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.00.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $27.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.90 million. Research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 118.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,019,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,083,000 after acquiring an additional 573,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,089,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,670,000 after purchasing an additional 261,627 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,665,000 after purchasing an additional 180,208 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 447,885 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,944 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.