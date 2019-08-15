Steven J. Meyer Purchases 20,000 Shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) Stock

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) Director Steven J. Meyer acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven J. Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Steven J. Meyer acquired 10,000 shares of Akorn stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Steven J. Meyer acquired 15,000 shares of Akorn stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00.

NASDAQ AKRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.56. 2,204,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,932. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05. Akorn, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $19.56.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 72.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on Akorn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akorn in the 2nd quarter worth $12,825,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akorn in the 2nd quarter worth $10,948,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Akorn by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,548,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Akorn in the 4th quarter worth $4,789,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Akorn by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,675 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

