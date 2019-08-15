Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $74.50 Million Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet makes up approximately 1.4% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $74,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLLI. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,462,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 505,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,098,000 after buying an additional 251,501 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,618,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,180,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after buying an additional 216,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 8,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $812,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,555.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $478,945.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $75.56. 201,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $59.72 and a 1-year high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.24 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.