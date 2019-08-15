Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $34.09 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,735 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $34,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 3,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Northland Securities set a $375.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $579.92.

ISRG stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $501.30. 13,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,121. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $430.24 and a fifty-two week high of $589.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.60.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 4,120 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 15,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.11, for a total value of $7,891,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,593,224.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

