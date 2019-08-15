Stephens Inc. AR Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Eaton by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,269,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,457,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,165,000 after purchasing an additional 288,837 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,830,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,152,000 after purchasing an additional 91,805 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its holdings in Eaton by 7,553.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,689,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,959 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,618,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $75.91. 56,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,011. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.65. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

