Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Linde by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,573,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,554,790,000 after buying an additional 636,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Linde by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,219,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,632,000 after acquiring an additional 364,348 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,335,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,575 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 33,491.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,907,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,828 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Linde by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,827,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,346,000 after acquiring an additional 373,994 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 19,056 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $3,586,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total value of $11,160,352.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.91. 26,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,760. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $145.95 and a 12-month high of $206.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.71. The stock has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Linde from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

