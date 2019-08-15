Stephen T. Winn Sells 200,000 Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,434,422.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ RP traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.91. 862,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.70. RealPage Inc has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $66.25.

Get RealPage alerts:

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.21 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RealPage during the second quarter worth $25,899,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in RealPage by 13.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in RealPage by 360.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 64,229 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in RealPage during the second quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in RealPage during the second quarter worth $1,954,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.