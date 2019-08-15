Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was downgraded by Scotiabank to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 78.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stepan from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

NYSE SCL opened at $93.67 on Tuesday. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Frank Pacholec sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $177,536.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,568.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $108,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at $928,101.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,735 shares of company stock worth $1,623,252. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stepan during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan during the second quarter worth about $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Stepan during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Stepan by 51.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

