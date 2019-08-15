Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MITO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.03. 4,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,250. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $428.77 million and a PE ratio of -8.53. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MITO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stealth BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

