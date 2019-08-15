Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.68-1.83 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5-2.575 billion.Stars Group also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.68-1.83 EPS.

NASDAQ TSG opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06. Stars Group has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Stars Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $637.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stars Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSG has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins raised shares of Stars Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Stars Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Stars Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stars Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stars Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.14.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

