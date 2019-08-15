Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $4,153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,927,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 9,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $1,780,959.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,192.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,154 shares of company stock valued at $13,170,221. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $198.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.70. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $140.95 and a fifty-two week high of $237.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Wellington Shields lowered Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.43.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.