Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $326,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in DexCom by 22.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 28.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. UBS Group raised their price target on DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DexCom from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.75.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total transaction of $796,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Donald Abbey sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $1,093,352.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,275. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.63. 8,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,495. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.64. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.05 and a 52-week high of $161.30.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.40 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.