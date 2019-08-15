Stakenet Tops 24 Hour Volume of $370,500.00 (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. Stakenet has a market cap of $6.45 million and $370,500.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for $0.0741 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.87 or 0.00955760 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 91,885,052 coins and its circulating supply is 86,968,547 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

