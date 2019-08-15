SRG Global (ASX:SRG) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of SRG Global Ltd (ASX:SRG) traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.52 ($0.37) and last traded at A$0.52 ($0.37), 730,509 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.55 ($0.39).

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $209.20 million and a P/E ratio of 9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.52.

About SRG Global (ASX:SRG)

SRG Global Limited provides engineering-led construction, maintenance, and mining services in Australia. It offers design engineering, post-tensioning, form reo pour, structure packages, scaffold and access solutions, facade design and construction, and rope access services for building projects; and bridge construction, dam strengthening, silo and tank construction, ground and slope stabilization, slipform construction, windfarm foundations, stay cable systems, ground anchoring, and heavy lifting and shifting services.

