Sqn Secured Income Fund (LON:SSIF) Trading Down 0.4%

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.61 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 91.61 ($1.20), 1,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 10,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.20).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a GBX 0.58 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

