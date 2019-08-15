SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Global Securities

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SPX Flow’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

Shares of SPX Flow stock opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. SPX Flow has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $54.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.93.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $385.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SPX Flow will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in SPX Flow in the second quarter valued at about $31,839,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SPX Flow in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,742,000. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 133.4% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 630,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,432,000 after buying an additional 360,400 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the second quarter worth about $3,302,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 7.8% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,260,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,118,000 after buying an additional 164,030 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.