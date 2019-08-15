Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 507,300 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 612,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Spok news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $153,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in Spok by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Spok by 54,571.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Spok in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Spok in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Spok by 523.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 251,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,924. Spok has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $17.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $39.53 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Spok from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

