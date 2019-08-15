Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,454 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Splunk by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Splunk by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,937 shares of the software company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Splunk by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,230 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Splunk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the software company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $125.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.99 and a beta of 2.02. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $83.69 and a twelve month high of $143.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $534,488.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,554,198.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 10,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,598 shares in the company, valued at $28,505,957.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,813 shares of company stock worth $3,676,685 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Splunk from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

