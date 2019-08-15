Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

SPRO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.60.

SPRO traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. 164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,803. The company has a current ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.08.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.22% and a negative net margin of 321.37%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $5,363,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 56.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 89.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2,036.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 598,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 36,019 shares in the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

