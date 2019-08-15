SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Stock Price Up 1.4%

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.81 and last traded at $30.81, approximately 268 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 240,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,403,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 37.07% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

