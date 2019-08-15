SPC Financial Inc. Sells 715 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 333.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 222.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 60.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 7,803 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $299,791.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,534.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xin Warren Wang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $384,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,289 shares of company stock worth $2,611,790. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $46.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised Boston Scientific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.20 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $50.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 111,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,758,131. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $43.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

