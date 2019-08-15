SPC Financial Inc. Sells 548 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $13,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15,239.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,844,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after buying an additional 15,741,355 shares during the period. Noven Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $23,945,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $21,370,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 171.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 112,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after buying an additional 71,105 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,819,000 after buying an additional 66,233 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.41. The company had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,886. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.89 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

