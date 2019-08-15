SPC Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,595,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $116.16. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,596. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $122.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

