SPC Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,977 Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 480.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEZ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.24. 67 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,427. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.14. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $60.42.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

