SPC Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $3,173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,385,000 after buying an additional 251,216 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 608,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,415,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $34,590,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,430,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.23. 1,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,140. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $192.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

