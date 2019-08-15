SPC Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 26,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.53. 1,380,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685,970. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.59.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Devin W. Stockfish acquired 5,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $119,640.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

