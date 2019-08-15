SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34, Briefing.com reports. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SpartanNash updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.20-1.35 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.20-1.35 EPS.

NASDAQ SPTN traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.67. 33,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPTN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

