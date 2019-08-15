SparksPay (SPK) Price Reaches $0.0086 on Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. SparksPay has a market cap of $47,259.00 and $27.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.